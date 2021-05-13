Frito-Lay recalls Ruffles All Dressed chips in some southern states, including Virginia

Take a look at your pantry! Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall on one of its potato chip flavors in nine states, including Virginia.

Ruffles All Dressed chips have been recalled after officials found that certain bags of the chips were “inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.”

Frito-Lay said the chips may have been distributed in warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The recall solely affects select 16 1/8 ounce bags of the All Dressed chips. No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors were recalled.

Bags of Ruffles All Dressed chips with the June 1, 2021 expiration date as well as one of the 9-digit manufacturing codes are being recalled:

373205510

473305610

473105610

No allergic reactions related to the “undeclared milk” have been reported to Frito-Lay, but officials said that those with allergies or severe sensitivities to milk “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.”

Those with milk allergies or sensitivities are advised to throw the bags away.