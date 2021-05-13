Police shut down 3 Christiansburg massage parlors, make 5 arrests as part of undercover operation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – An undercover operation by the Christiansburg Police Department netted five arrests and resulted in the closure of three massage parlors within town limits.

On Wednesday, police executed search warrants at the following three massage parlors as the result of a three-month investigation:

Sunshine Spa at 3224 North Franklin Street

Spring Spa at 2115 Roanoke Street

Oasis Day Spa at 2150 Roanoke Street

Police said they launched the investigation after receiving complaints from people about illicit sexual activity happening at these establishments.

The Christiansburg Police Department’s Vice Unit launched the undercover operation where officers bought massage services that were advertised by these businesses.

Each time, during the legitimate massage, the officers, without asking for anything else, were offered sexual services in exchange for an additional fee, according to police.

To make sure that this behavior wasn’t the act of an individual employee, these officers visited these establishments multiple times and said that each time, they received similar offers of sexual services.