Community reacts after police shut down 3 corrupt massage parlors in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Several people in the New River Valley are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after police shut down three corrupt massage parlors in Christiansburg following an undercover operation.

Five people have been arrested on multiple charges, including prostitution.

As the owner at “Relax Blacksburg” for the last six years, Melissa Markis says she knows firsthand the time and effort it takes to run a reputable massage business.

“Massage therapists have had a long, difficult journey to be seen as serious professionals in health care,” Markis says.

It’s why Wednesday’s news of police executing search warrants at the Sunshine Spa, Oasis Day Spa and Spring Spa, as a result of a three-month investigation, hits so close to home.

“This type of criminal behavior not only sets back the massage profession as a whole, but it makes it more confusing and concerning for those who are looking to find legitimate massage services,” she says.

Others like J.R. Linkous have worked next to these parlors for years.

“I always watched people come in and out,” Linkous says.