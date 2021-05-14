Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Lane closures on I-81 South in Montgomery County extended to 10 a.m.

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

The southbound lane closures for paving operations along I-81 in Montgomery County have been extended until 10 a.m.

The southbound right lane between mile marker 116 and 113 will be closed, as well as the southbound ramp from I-81 onto Route 8 at Exit 114.

Authorities said drivers should expect delays.

