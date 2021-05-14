Lane closures on I-81 South in Montgomery County extended to 10 a.m.

The southbound lane closures for paving operations along I-81 in Montgomery County have been extended until 10 a.m.
The southbound right lane between mile marker 116 and 113 will be closed, as well as the southbound ramp from I-81 onto Route 8 at Exit 114.
Authorities said drivers should expect delays.
COMMUTER ALERT: #I81 SB right lane closure now extended until 10 a.m. between mile markers 116 - 113 in @montgomeryva for paving operations this morning.— VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) May 14, 2021
The SB ramp from I-81 onto Route 8 at exit 114 remains closed also. Drivers should expect delays and plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/C5WX88Lw0N