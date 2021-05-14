Masks to remain required at Kroger after new CDC guidance

After the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors, people have been wanting to know where they still need to wear masks.

Now in Virginia, until Gov. Ralph Northam modifies the current executive order, all mask mandates remain in place.

As some states have already gone ahead with lifting mask mandates, companies are now having to decide how they’ll proceed.

The Kroger Company, which operates Kroger, Harris Teeter and a number of other supermarkets said it will continue to require masks at its locations across the nation.

The company released the following statement on Friday:

At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.

Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery.