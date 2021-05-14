Mostly Cloudy icon
Nine arrested, three wanted in connection to narcotic round-up in Bedford County

12 people were indicted on a total of 41 drug-related charges

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Bedford County
Crime
(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Nine people are behind bars and another three are wanted after a narcotic round-up by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Authorities said 12 people were indicted on a total of 41 drug-related charges.

The following people were arrested and are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford:

  • John Thomas Ayers - five counts of distribution of a controlled schedule 1 or II substance
  • Donald Wayne Beverly Jr. - three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule 1 or II substance
  • David Carter Heller - two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance, one count of possession of a schedule II substance, and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled schedule II substance
  • William Wayne Yates - five counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
  • Jerry Wayne Underwood - three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
  • George Matthew Thurston - two counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
  • Brian Lejuan McDougal - one count distribution of a controlled schedule II substance and two counts distribution of an Imitation controlled II substance
  • Raven Nicole Atkins - three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance

The following three people are wanted on outstanding narcotic charges:

  • Griffin Wesley Hughes
  • Gene Everette Jones
  • George William Jones

Anyone with information on the three wanted people are asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

