Nine arrested, three wanted in connection to narcotic round-up in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Nine people are behind bars and another three are wanted after a narcotic round-up by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
Authorities said 12 people were indicted on a total of 41 drug-related charges.
The following people were arrested and are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford:
- John Thomas Ayers - five counts of distribution of a controlled schedule 1 or II substance
- Donald Wayne Beverly Jr. - three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule 1 or II substance
- David Carter Heller - two counts of distribution of a schedule II substance, one count of possession of a schedule II substance, and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled schedule II substance
- William Wayne Yates - five counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
- Jerry Wayne Underwood - three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
- George Matthew Thurston - two counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
- Brian Lejuan McDougal - one count distribution of a controlled schedule II substance and two counts distribution of an Imitation controlled II substance
- Raven Nicole Atkins - three counts of distribution of a controlled schedule II substance
The following three people are wanted on outstanding narcotic charges:
- Griffin Wesley Hughes
- Gene Everette Jones
- George William Jones
Anyone with information on the three wanted people are asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.