Swarm of cicadas could cause ruckus for local economy

Cicadas shrieks are not the only thing to look out for this month. They could end up damaging local orchards.

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready to hear a symphony of cicadas as they migrate to our region.

These loud insects may end up doing more than just mating as they could disrupt the local agriculture economy.

Billions of periodical Brood X cicadas are expected to move toward the South over the next six weeks.

Though they may only linger in the Southwest Virginia region for a couple of weeks, they could cause great damage to small tree nurseries and orchards.

Virginia Tech Entomology Professor Douglas Pfeiffer said the insects damage young trees by laying their eggs on small limbs.

“That may delay the bearing of a tree by a year because those damaged little limbs have to be pruned off and new limbs developed,” he said.

This is why Pfeiffer said he encourages people to not plant new apple trees a year or two before an expected swarm of cicadas.

He said not much can be done to prevent them so he encourages people to take out their lawn chairs and enjoy their sound.