Virginia Military Institute welcomes its first female leader for Corp of Cadets

Cadet Kasey Meredith is making history at VMI by becoming the first female to lead its Corp of Cadets in its nearly 200-year history.

“It’s amazing to see the way that I’ve grown here,” Meredith said.

From the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue to the selection of the institute’s first Black superintendent, her leadership comes at the end of the year full of sweeping changes on post.

“We define what it means to be a VMI Cadet and a young person of character, and they have not wavered from that not one bit and so I’m very proud of that,” VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins said.

While the female population among the corps of cadets has grown exponentially over the years, Meredith hopes she can continue to pave the way for future cadets from all backgrounds to follow in her footsteps.

“I’m ready to do this. I want to do this, and I want to be the best for everybody here, " Meredith said.

Meredith will assume her role when the school year starts this fall.