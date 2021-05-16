NYC Pride bans police from events through 2025, LGBT officers slam the move

FILE - In this Sunday, June 29, 2014 file photo, NYPD police officers march along Fifth Avenue during the gay pride parade in New York. Organizers of New York Citys Pride events said Saturday, May 15, 2021 they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks, File)

NEW YORK CITY – Groups representing LGBTQIA+ members of law enforcement will be banned from participating in NYC Pride events, including the annual march held each June, organizers announced Saturday, according to a report by NBC New York.

Heritage of Pride, which organizes the annual march and events, announced the immediate suspension of law-enforcement affiliated groups from participating in NYC Pride events through at least 2025. Organizers say that decision will be reviewed by leadership to determine the policy’s future.

The decision to bar such groups from participation comes as Heritage of Pride makes efforts to greatly reduce the overall number of police and participating law enforcement from its events -- that includes the use of the NYPD that has previously partnered with the organization to provide security.

Instead, the NYPD will “provide first response and security only when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials” and officers will be kept one block away from the march and other events whenever possible, organizers said. The group plans to fund the use of private security for emergency response and volunteers trained in de-escalation.

“NYC Pride seeks to create safer spaces for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities at a time when violence against marginalized groups, specifically BIPOC and trans communities, has continued to escalate,” the statement from Heritage of Pride said Saturday. “The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason.”

The Gay Officers Action League was the first to react to the decision by Heritage of Pride, reacting late Friday before the official announcement came out. GOAL, which represents LGBTQ officers and members of the NYPD, called the decision to “placate some of the activists in our community is shameful.”

“Heritage of Pride is well aware that the city would not allow a large scale event to occur without police presence. So their response to activist pressure is to take the low road by preventing their fellow community members from celebrating their identities and honoring the shared legacy of the Stonewall Riots,” said GOAL President Brian Downey.

The NYPD similarly released a statement expressing their disapproval of the move: “Our annual work to ensure a safe, enjoyable Pride season has been increasingly embraced by its participants. The idea of officers being excluded is disheartening and runs counter to our shared values of inclusion and tolerance. That said, we’ll still be there to ensure traffic safety and good order during this huge, complex event.”