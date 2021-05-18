New food pantry looking to tackle food insecurity in Giles County

The 512 Food Pantry is located at 512 Wenonah Avenue in Pearisburg and will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

PEARISBURG, Va. – There’s a new resource to help eliminate food insecurity in Giles County.

On Tuesday morning, the Giles County Christian Service Mission cut the ribbon to officially open the 512 Food Pantry.

It provides a client-select model of service, meaning people in need can come in and choose which food they want instead of just taking home a pre-packaged food box.

“It gives them a chance to feel like they’re not just receiving something. it gives them choice and autonomy and it restores dignity so the whole concept of this client-select model is to take a step in that direction so that they have an investment in what they’re able to receive,” said Morris Fleischer, vice president of the Giles County Christian Service Mission.

The 512 Food Pantry is located at 512 Wenonah Avenue in Pearisburg and will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.