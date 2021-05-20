Bridgewater Marina shares reminders ahead of busy season, Safe Boating Week

MONETA, Va. – 10 News is working for you, making sure you can enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend while on the water.

Bridgewater Marina and Boat Rental is on Smith Mountain Lake and employees said with the weather heating up and Memorial Day Weekend just a week away, this weekend will be busy.

Here are a few reminders they wanted to share:

Boat traffic is similar to road traffic; no drinking and driving, stay to your right and pass another boat from the left

Make sure you have enough life vests for everyone on board

Kids 12 years and younger have to have a life vest on at all times while on the boat

Have a working fire extinguisher on the boat

Bring a whistle

Matt Paul at Bridgewater Marina said they supply the required safety equipment for rentals. He also recommended if you have any safety or equipment questions to not hesitate to ask whoever you’re renting or buying from.

“Feel free to ask questions the more information we can provide you, the safe you guys can be and more fun everyone will have,” said Paul.

For Virginia’s Boater’s Guide, click here.