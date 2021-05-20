‘We help our community’: Bank of Botetourt volunteers help build ‘Home for Good’

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 and Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley continue to make progress on our “Home for Good” as this year’s sponsors give time and resources to make the project a success.

On Wednesday, volunteers from Bank of Botetourt, a returning sponsor, were out at the construction site working under the house and framing walls.

Each year community sponsors, Habitat and WSLS team up to build a home for a local family. Bank of Botetourt members say giving back is a part of their culture.

“We are in the community, we are based in the community, we help our community,” said Stephanie McCoy with Bank of Botetourt. “We need to show the community that we don’t just want their business, we actually care about them as people. We actually care about their housing situation. We care about their children. We care about how they’re going to grow up. We’re just very caring.”

Construction on our “Home for Good” is expected to wrap up later this summer.