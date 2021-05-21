What’s News Today: last day of school, vaccine clinics

Today is the last day of school in Martinsville. Seniors at Martinsville High School will take the stage tomorrow, getting their diplomas. Graduation will take place at 10 a.m. in the football stadium with only people holding a ticket getting in. Thirty minutes after graduation, there will a “Senior Victory Lap Drive Thru” in Uptown Martinsville. You can watch the parade of graduates from Main or Church Streets.

There’s a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today at Averett University. Fifty people, who received their first shots in April will receive their second today. If you’re looking to get your first shot, you can also attend today’s clinic. An appointment is not needed. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon in Pritchett Auditorium. Tomorrow, there is a clinic at the Danville Mall Vaccine Center from 9 a.m. to noon. This clinic is targeting children ages 12 and older.

Pittsylvania County Community Action holds Community Action Awareness Day. The event helps raise awareness about the services it provides to low income families in Southside and Central Virginia. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Dutch Market Parking Lot in Chatham.