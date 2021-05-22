4 hospitalized after Bedford County multi-vehicle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Four people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

At about 12:31 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Moneta Road for the report of a crash.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered two cars with front-end damage and people still inside.

Authorities said they requested two more medic trucks and two helicopters to assist given that the four had serious injuries.

Two people were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by vehicle, while the remaining two were flown there, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

