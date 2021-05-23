Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Local News

Crews respond to gas leak at Tanglewood Kroger

Kroger, Barnes & Noble and Red Palace will be closed for the next few hours

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Tanglewood Mall
Tanglewood Kroger
Tanglewood Kroger (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

The Kroger and Barnes & Noble near Tanglewood are back open after the entire building was evacuated and closed for several hours, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Authorities said Red Palace was already closed and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

ORIGINAL STORY

Several businesses are closed after the report of a gas leak at the Kroger near Tanglewood Mall, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

At about 5:50 p.m., units were sent to the grocery store for a commercial gas leak. Authorities said after investigation, a large gas leak was found in the building that houses Kroger, Barnes & Noble and Red Palace.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: