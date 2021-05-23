Lego announces 1st rainbow set ahead of LGBTQ Pride month

The LEGO Group today announced LEGO Everyone is Awesome, "a set designed to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us." (Courtesy: LEGO)

Lego is kicking off LGBTQ Pride month, which is celebrated every June, a little early this year. NBC News reports, the toy company announced it’s releasing a special set, called “Everyone is Awesome,” that celebrates the diversity of its fans.

This is the first time in Lego’s 72-year history that it is releasing an official LGBTQ Pride set.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” Matthew Ashton, Lego’s vice president of design, said in a press release.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true awesome selves!,” Ashton added. “This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome!’”

According to the company, the buildable model is inspired by the Pride flag and features 11 monochrome mini-figures, each with its own fabulous flare, unique hairstyle and rainbow color.

The colors include the classic rainbow seen on the Pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978. In addition, the “Everyone Is Awesome” set also includes the transgender pride flag colors of pink, baby blue and white, as well as black and brown stripes that were added to the Pride flag flown in Philadelphia back in 2017.

The model includes 346 pieces and goes on sale June 1 to mark the start of LGBTQ Pride month. It retails for $34.99.