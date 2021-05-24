Man armed with knife refuses to get out of James River after car chase, Lynchburg police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man armed with a knife is in the James River and refuses to come out of the water, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said the man was wanted out of Amehrst and was involved in a police chase that started just before 2:30 a.m.

Around fifteen minutes later, authorities said he crashed his car into the James River in Riveredge Park and has been walking and swimming down the water since. Police said he has a knife and refuses to get out of the water.

10 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, their crisis negotiaton team and tactical units are on scene as well as the Lynchburg Fire Department, Virginia State Police, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Monelison Rescue.