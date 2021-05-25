Authorities identify 17-year-old who died in Southeast Roanoke fire

One dead, 13 without a place to live after Southeast Roanoke fire destroys two homes

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have named the 17-year-old they said died in a fire in Southeast Roanoke earlier this month.

Keontae Lewis died due to smoke inhalation from a fire on 10 1/2 St. SE on May 13, according to the medical examiner’s office. Thirteen other people were displaced as a result of the fire, and two homes burned to the ground.

Crews battle flames at Southeast Roanoke fire (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

Crews were never able to make an interior attack and it was two hours later before the hoses finally turned off and an excavator moved in.

After a short sift through the rubble, crews made the grim discovery of a man’s body in the rear of the home.

Authorities said they do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.