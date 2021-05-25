Authorities identify 17-year-old who died in Southeast Roanoke fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have named the 17-year-old they said died in a fire in Southeast Roanoke earlier this month.
Keontae Lewis died due to smoke inhalation from a fire on 10 1/2 St. SE on May 13, according to the medical examiner’s office. Thirteen other people were displaced as a result of the fire, and two homes burned to the ground.
Crews were never able to make an interior attack and it was two hours later before the hoses finally turned off and an excavator moved in.
After a short sift through the rubble, crews made the grim discovery of a man’s body in the rear of the home.
Authorities said they do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.