Barrel Chest to add Roanoke’s first ‘pour-your-own’ system at new location

ROANOKE, Va. – Barrel Chest Wine and Beer is making some big changes in the next few months.

Come July, the bar and alcohol store combo is set to move to a larger location at 2601 Franklin Road. The business announced on its Facebook page that it will be at its current location at 4035 Electric Road through the end of June.

Barrel Chest will also be host to the city’s first “pour-your-own” beer and wine system in its new location. Customers will be able to start a tab, get a testing card, and pay by the ounce.

According to the business’ Facebook post, the storefront will be the first part to open at the new location, with the pour-your-own station coming shortly after.

To learn more about the move, see the full post below: