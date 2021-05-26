‘They want it to stop’: Roanoke RESET team visits areas impacted by recent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va – As acts of gun violence increase daily nationwide, organizers in the Star City are hoping to bring peace to people who live near recent shooting sites.

Roanoke City Police responded to at least four shootings in the last week.

One happened Tuesday morning at Hunt Manor Apartments and resulted in one person being sent to the hospital. The incident came after two separate shootings that happened over the weekend on Williamson Road and Glenn Ridge Road.

The city’s RESET team goes door to door in areas where gun violence happens. Members of the team said people are most concerned with feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

“They all say the same thing. They feel like they have a right to be in a community that’s free of violence, and it’s just they want it to stop,” RESET Coordinator Lloyd Merchant said.

“They want to be outside. We’ve had people say, I don’t know outside so like, you know, we want them to get to the point that they do feel safe,” RESET Coordinator Karen Anders said.

The RESET team is always looking for volunteers who may be interested in helping with their mission.