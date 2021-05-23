Two men hospitalized after shooting on Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – Two men are in the hospital after a shooting on Williamson Road Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 3 a.m., officers received the report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE near Oakland Boulevard.

Authorities said that on their way to scene, they were told that at least one person had been injured in the incident and was on their way to the hospital. They were then notified that two men had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and were receiving treatment for their injuries.

Officers who responded to the scene did not locate any suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to authorities. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.