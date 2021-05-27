Teenage boy shot overnight in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A teenage boy was shot in Northwest Roanoke just after midnight on Thursday, according to Roanoke Police.

Authorities said officers were told about a person in the 4800 block of Rutgers Street NW with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they said they found a boy with what they believed was a serious gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.