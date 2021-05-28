National Poppy Day: Symbol of remembrance and hope

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Poppies are seen encased in the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2019. 645,000 poppies are displayed in the wall for the Memorial Day weekend to commemorate lives lost in service. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Friday, May 28th is National Poppy Day. Some of our 10 News team is wearing stickers to show support for veterans ahead of Memorial Day and during National Military Appreciation Month.

The poppy is a symbol of the sacrifices made in service to our country.

Wearing the flower on National Poppy Day pays tribute to the fallen and the future of living veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.

With the support of Congress, May 28, 2021, is designated as National Poppy Day.

The American Legion Family encourages all patriotic Americans to wear a red poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope.

National Poppy Day is an initiative supported by the entire American Legion Family, which includes The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of The American Legion, and the American Legion Riders.

The American Legion is the largest veteran service organization in the U.S. with nearly 2 million members.