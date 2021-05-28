Roanoke Valley welcomes latest class of firefighters, EMTs

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Regional Fire-EMS Academy welcomed its newest recruits Thursday.

24 new firefighters and EMTs will now start their new careers in Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Botetourt County.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief Dave Hoback says the recruits faced a unique set of challenges during their time at the academy because of the pandemic.

“Anytime we graduated new firefighters and put them out to the company, it’s a great day for the valley and, and I will tell you the day, this is, it’s unique to the class,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief Dave Hoback said.

The graduation ceremony wrapped up with an even more special occasion.

Tom Forkin proposed to his longtime girlfriend Mikaela make the moment one the couple would cherish for the rest of their lives.