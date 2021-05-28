Salem expecting big economic impact for hosting NCAA DIII Softball Championships

SALEM, Va. – The City of Champions is back to hosting again after the coronavirus pandemic canceled most college sports last year.

Thursday kicked off the NCAA Division III women’s softball championship at the Moyer Sports Complex. Eight teams and families from as far away as Texas and Wisconsin are in town for the tournament.

It’s expected to have an economic impact of $1.3 million which city officials said is great news coming out of the shutdown.

“We look at the teams and where they go to eat, I know Mac and Bob’s had two or three teams go by, Joe’s Deli had food delivered today and two teams went yesterday, Holiday Inn Tanglewood is full because of this event,” Salem tourism director Carey Harveycutter said.

COVID-19 restrictions were in place Friday but will be relaxed as the Governor’s Executive Order expires. Salem hosted four championships this year, tied for the most they’ve ever hosted in a year.