Virginia summer camps offering major incentives to fix staffing shortages

Local summer camp in need of counselors

FINCASTLE, Virginia – Summer is right around the corner and summer camps still aren’t staffed. Now, they’re getting creative to help fill positions.

Virginia’s COVID-19 mitigation measures closed both overnight and day summer camps last year and with mitigation efforts easing as we head into summer 2021, camps are struggling to fill positions and adjust to the changes.

“I don’t know what the answer is right now,” said Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Aquatic and Community Program Supervisor Allison Zuchowski.

Barry LeNoir, the director of Camp Bethel in Fincastle is in the same boat as Zuchowski.

Both camps increased pay and are offering several hundred dollar incentives. Camp Bethel fundraised to make that happen.

“Summer camp is not a moneymaker,” admitted LeNoir. “We spend money to have summer camp ministry or to offer summer camp in the nonprofit world. We’re definitely not going to make money this summer.”

For the first time, Camp Bethel is offering two sets of incentives.