Salem Museum displays evolution of military uniforms in honor of Memorial Day

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Museum honored the stories of veterans with the evolution of military uniforms this Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of flags flew in the breeze outside, symbolizing every era and branch of the military.

But inside the Salem Museum, the evolution of military weapons and uniforms were on display.

From the Revolutionary War to the modern-day, people could touch the history of our American defenders.

“With this being Memorial Day weekend, freedom isn’t free, and there is always a price to be paid,” said living historian David Gilmer.

If you missed the display, you can see the battle crosses at the D-Day Memorial on Monday.