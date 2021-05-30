2 women injured after hit-and-run crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Two women were injured after someone hit them and kept on going Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At 9:30 p.m., two bicyclists were traveling south on Route 151, near the Devils Backbone Brewing Company, when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to authorities.

State police report that one bicyclist, a 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries.

According to authorities, both women were wearing helmets with headlights and reflective vests. Their bicycles were equipped with flashing lights.

Evidence that state police collected at the scene suggests that the suspect was in a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited with a missing side passenger mirror. Authorities said it might have a damaged right headlight and additional damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.