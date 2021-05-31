Woman hospitalized after Sunday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being shot in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NW.

When police responded, they found the woman outside a business in that area; however, evidence shows that the shooting did not happen there, but rather about two blocks away in the 600 block of 11th Street NW, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police did not find any suspects at either scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.