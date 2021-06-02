Campbell County family needs community’s help to continue late father’s firework show tradition

Community help needed to keep fireworks tradition alive

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – For the past 25 years, a dazzling firework display lit up the Campbell County sky the weekend before July 4th.

Pat DeBernard was behind the explosive event.

“When dad wasn’t working, [planning the display] was his devotion. His whole life revolved around this firework show,” said Kevin DeBernard, Pat’s son.

“This isn’t like sparklers you get at Myrtle Beach. This is like the real deal,” explained Kris DeBernard, Pat’s other son.

They say what started as a small show for family and friends, turned into an extravaganza in Rustburg. Thousands of people would line U.S. 29 and Route 24 near Yellow Branch Elementary.

Pat had plans to host this year’s event.

“He was plotting this firework show in the hospital bed,” said Kris.

Pat was diagnosed with leukemia in January and lost the battle in March at 74 years old.