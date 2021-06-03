Centra Health to host mass vaccination clinic following Pres. Biden’s call to action

LYNCHBURG, Va. – President Joe Biden declared June a ‘National Month of Action’ to take aim at the coronavirus pandemic and urge Americans to get vaccinated.

Striving to reach his goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into the arms of 70% of the nation’s adults by July 4, the president unveiled a five-part plan, which included steps to make it easier to get the vaccine and incentives.

In response to the president’s call to action, local health officials are doubling down on their efforts to get their communities vaccinated as well.

“We are there to serve, and so we hope that lots of folks are encouraged by the presidential announcement and are ready and willing to come out and get vaccinated,” said Centra Health Senior Director Tabatha Sprouse.

Centra Health in Lynchburg will host its final mass vaccination clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the old TJ Maxx at Candler’s Station.

All three shots will be available: the one dose Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, which can be given to kids as young as 12.

“We’ve had the vaccine in our area since mid-December, so a lot of folks have been vaccinated, and we’ve done well,” said Sprouse. “It’s really our chance to build immunity in our community.”

Centra said it’s prepared to serve about 500 people. People seeking a shot can schedule an appointment online, but don’t necessarily need one to stop by and get a dose.