Goodwill now offering a free summer youth work program, job seeker services

ROANOKE, Va. – Know anyone between the ages of 16 and 21 who is looking for a summer job? Goodwill wants to lend a helping hand.

From June 21 through July 30, Goodwill will host a six-week program where students can receive classroom training to enhance their job skills along with paid summer employment in a job that best aligns with their skill set and interests.

To enroll in YouthHQ@Goodwill, students in the Roanoke Valley can register here or call 540-767-0363.

“YouthHQ@Goodwill provides a safe place for middle and high school youth to spend their summers at no charge while participating in our summer programs like Summer Youth to Work, Summer Career Camp and Science Camp,” said YouthHQ@Goodwill Program Manager Shantell DuPree. “We want to focus on our overall goal for our youth programs at Goodwill which is to provide work experience or academic activities to prepare students to be work-ready upon graduation.”

Ad

Valley Metro bus passes will be provided if transportation is needed.

In addition, other youth summer programs will be available that include self-care activities, College Week, Career Awareness Week, nutrition/fitness activities, field trips and trips to Apple Ridge. You can view the summer program flyer here.

Goodwill will also host several virtual job seeker services for individuals of all ages this month. During the sessions, people will have the opportunity to attend class with a live instructor and learn how to create a strong resume, stand out in a job interview and be efficient in programs such as Microsoft Excel.

Here is a list of the offered online classes with their respective date and times: