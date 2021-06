ROANOKE, Va. – With the Ironman Triathlon coming up this weekend, there are some road closures and parking restrictions to keep on your radar.

Here’s a list of the street and parking restrictions you should expect this weekend:

Road and On-Street Parking Restrictions

May 31-June 5:

You will not be allowed to park on eastbound Reserve Avenue.

June 5:

Parking lots will be partially closed at Wasena Park (both lots), Vic Thomas Park, River’s Edge North and Piedmont Park.

June 6: