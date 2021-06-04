Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Roanoke County Thursday evening.
At about 5:30 p.m., Roanoke County Police responded to the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man on the ground outside of an apartment building with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a person was detained near the scene.
Authorities said the two people involved know each other.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.