One person is in the hospital after a crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

At approximately 2:08 p.m., crews responded to Forest Road, in the area of Goode Road, for a crash involving three vehicles. Of the three vehicles, two were heavily damaged, according to authorities.

Authorities report that one driver was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted while VSP investigates.