Central Virginia voters are keeping eye on House District 22 race

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One of several primary races in our area is House District 22, which consists of Lynchburg, along with Bedford, Campbell and Franklin counties.

Republican Kathy Byron is the incumbent, who has represented the district since 1998.

She’s going up against Isaiah Knight.

“I have a proven conservative record. I’m a trusted representative of the people. They can look at my votes all these years and know that I’m going to do what I say I’m going to do,” said Byron.

“I will fight to pass constitutional carry, I will fight to repeal red flag gun confiscation orders, and I’m going to fight for life-at-conception legislation,” said Knight.

Knight was a candidate for the Bedford County Public Schools school board in 2017 but was defeated in the general election.