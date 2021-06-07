Gatlinburg named #1 Best Mountain Town to Visit in the U.S.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Gatlinburg is being nationally recognized as an ideal mountain destination in America.

U.S. News and World Report has named Gatlinburg as the Best Mountain Town to Visit in the U.S.

The Tennessee town, nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, brings in millions of guests each year.

Another key point of this mountain destination is that it’s next to the illustrious Dollywood.

Visitors can also check out the gorgeous views, go moonshine tasting or get spooked by going ghost hunting.

