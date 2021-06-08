Deadline approaching to apply for FEMA ice storm damage reimbursements

Federal funding needed in Southside to help after February ice storms

SOUTHSIDE, Va. – Local communities are still trying to recover from damaging ice storms in February and applications to receive federal help are due Wednesday.

The money was made available through FEMA’s federal disaster assistance program to recoup costs of labor, vehicles, materials and contractors needed to clean up after those ice storms caused widespread damage.

Danville, as well as Pittsylvania, Halifax and Henry counties and were hit hard as thousands lost power due to downed trees and power lines.

Danville Utilities lost about $790,000 and applied for the funding.

Fire Chief David Coffey, who’s also the city’s emergency manager, said this money will help a lot of communities across the region.

“It’s hard to imagine that the community would have to deal with, you know, a lot of these incidents without federal assistance,” said Coffey. “FEMA’s established these programs to streamline that assistance.”

Ad

Private non-profits and state agencies can also apply. If approved, it could still take years to see the money.