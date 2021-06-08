Lynchburg parents pushing petition for elected school board

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Conservative Parents of Lynchburg group is pushing for a referendum on November’s ballot that would change the Lynchburg City School board to an elected board.

Right now, members are appointed by the city council.

Andrew Glover, the group’s founder, says too many parents have concerns with topics including curriculum, school resource officers and the budget.

“A lot of parents are having issues. This isn’t just one or two small groups of people. You’re seeing concern all over the community, and it’s the reason we’re talking today because people are talking about it and they’re concerned about it,” said Glover.

The group has until the end of June to collect 6,000 signatures. As of June 8, they have about 2,000.

About 100 volunteers plan to collect signatures on June 12.