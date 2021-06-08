Roanoke Valley sees alarming trend as new COVID-19 cases double

ROANOKE, Va. – Since last week, the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases has doubled in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts.

This week there are 107 newly reported cases, which is up from 52 last week.

As of Monday, 10 people are hospitalized. That is up from 6 last week.

It’s a trend that Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said is alarming.

While vaccinated people can enjoy life as normal, she said those who haven’t received the vaccine need to be careful.

“The fact that we’ve gone backwards this past week, rather than forward is concerning. And it’s just a reminder to us that COVID is still in our community and we still need to take precautions,” said Morrow.

Ahead of President Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults, Morrow said she thinks the district can reach that mark. Within the Alleghany Health District, which is comprised of the cities of Salem and Covington, as well as Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, 63% of adults have gotten at least one dose.

Ad

Amongst Roanoke city residents, that number is 56.5%.