Patrick Henry Community College reveal submissions for its new name

Submissions will be accepted through June 14

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

New name suggestions coming in for Patrick Henry Community College's new name

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The results are in! Over 600 submissions poured in for the new name of Patrick Henry Community College.

Some submissions were related to the school’s geographical location while others went a new route.

Here’s a list of the name submissions:

  • Beaver Creek Community College
  • Foothills or Phoot Hills
  • Western Piedmont Community College
  • Tri-County Community College
  • The College of Henry and Patrick Counties
  • Pathway Heights
  • Patriot Heritage
  • Freedom
  • Patriot Height
  • New Horizons

The school put out a survey following a state board recommendation.

That’s because Patrick Henry, who served as Virginia’s first governor, owned slaves.

The school wants to hear from the community, but there are some names they’re avoiding.

