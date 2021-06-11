Patrick Henry Community College reveal submissions for its new name

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The results are in! Over 600 submissions poured in for the new name of Patrick Henry Community College.
Some submissions were related to the school’s geographical location while others went a new route.
[State Board tells Patrick Henry, Dabney S. Lancaster Community Colleges to reconsider keeping their names]
Here’s a list of the name submissions:
- Beaver Creek Community College
- Foothills or Phoot Hills
- Western Piedmont Community College
- Tri-County Community College
- The College of Henry and Patrick Counties
- Pathway Heights
- Patriot Heritage
- Freedom
- Patriot Height
- New Horizons
The school put out a survey following a state board recommendation.
That’s because Patrick Henry, who served as Virginia’s first governor, owned slaves.
The school wants to hear from the community, but there are some names they’re avoiding.