Patrick Henry Community College reveal submissions for its new name

New name suggestions coming in for Patrick Henry Community College's new name

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The results are in! Over 600 submissions poured in for the new name of Patrick Henry Community College.

Some submissions were related to the school’s geographical location while others went a new route.

Here’s a list of the name submissions:

Beaver Creek Community College

Foothills or Phoot Hills

Western Piedmont Community College

Tri-County Community College

The College of Henry and Patrick Counties

Pathway Heights

Patriot Heritage

Freedom

Patriot Height

New Horizons

The school put out a survey following a state board recommendation.

That’s because Patrick Henry, who served as Virginia’s first governor, owned slaves.

The school wants to hear from the community, but there are some names they’re avoiding.