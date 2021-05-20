State Board tells Patrick Henry, Dabney S. Lancaster Community Colleges to reconsider keeping their names

Two area community college may be getting new names, if a Virginia state board has its way.

On Thursday, the 15-person State Board for Community Colleges announced it unanimously voted to direct Patrick Henry Community College and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to reconsider their previous decisions to retain their names.

PHCC is located in Henry County, not far from Martinsville, while DSLCC is in Alleghany County, just outside the town limits of Clifton Forge.

Patrick Henry served as Virginia’s first and sixth governor and did own slaves from the time he was 18, according to Thomas Kidd’s book on him, “Patrick Henry: First Among Patriots.”

Dabney S. Lancaster, a long-time education across Virginia, served as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction of Virginia from Sept. 1, 1941 to June 15, 1946. After that, from 1946 to 1955 served as the 17th president of Longwood University, which at the time, went by State Teachers College. Following his tenure there, became the chair of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Over his lifetime, he served on the boards of Madison College (now James Madison University), Sweet Briar College, Virginia Theological Seminary and Episcopal High School. He would go on to retire in Bath County, where he served on the Bath County School Board.

During his career, Lancaster spoke out against the integration of Virginia’s schools, saying regarding integration, “We’ll fight it from the housetops, from the street corners, in every possible way,” according to a document published by DSLCC regarding the college’s name review process.

In addition to asking those two college to reconsider their names, the board unanimously approved the recommendations from John Tyler, Lord Fairfax, and Thomas Nelson Community Colleges to remove their existing names and return with recommendations of what their new names should be.

Those three colleges are located in Chesterfield County, Fauquier County and Hampton, respectively.