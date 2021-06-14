Lane Stadium to be at 100% capacity for upcoming Hokie football season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After a pandemic hiatus, Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium will operate at 100% capacity for the upcoming Hokies football season.

Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech athletics director, made the announcement on Monday.

“We are excited to welcome Hokie Nation back home this season,” Babcock said. “There is no place else in college football like Lane Stadium when ‘Enter Sandman’ starts playing and the whole place starts jumping,” Babcock said. “I know how much our coaches and players missed having that homefield advantage last season, and I also realize how anxious our fans are to see the Hokies play in person in 2021. We can’t wait to see everyone on Sept. 3.”

Babcock said that Virginia Tech Athletics will continue to work within all state guidelines and abide by all health and safety precautions recommended by the university and local health officials.

The Hokies football season is set to start on Sept. 3 with a home game against North Carolina.