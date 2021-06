One dead in Lynchburg shooting outside Family Dollar

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man is dead after a shooting on Monday evening.

At 5:55 p.m., authorities responded to a reported shooting at the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

They arrived to find 23-year-old Erica Jade Boykin, who had been shot, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and later died because of his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects.