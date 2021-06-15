Radford University to mandate vaccines for students this fall

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University students who want to return to in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester will be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement was made on Tuesday as part of an update to operational plans for the summer and fall semesters.

The vaccine mandate will go into effect for the Fall 2021 semester and must be met before students arrive on campus or in the area for the start of the semester.

Students who are enrolled in fully online programs with no in-person engagement or students with certain medical and religious concerns can be exempt.

For students returning to campus in the fall, all vaccine-related documentation is required by Aug. 2.

Physical distancing requirements, room capacities, dedicated entrances and exits, the two-person limit in elevators and enhanced cleaning protocols will all be removed and return to normal at the main campus. For the RUC campus, dedicated entrances and exits, the three-person limit on elevators and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols will remain in place.

The daily symptom tracker requirement will remain in place for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated people on both campuses, and visitors will still be required to pre-register.

At RUC, face coverings for all people, regardless of vaccination status, will be required in common areas such as the cafeteria, elevators, hallways, etc.