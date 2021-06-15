It’s now easier for Roanoke, Salem, Blacksburg homeowners to go solar

The power solar energy can bring to your home

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to go solar?

Roanoke City has partnered with a Virginia-based solar power nonprofit to allow the sun to power your home.

The program Solarize Virginia is offered through the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP).

The goal is to make it easier for homeowners to learn about and install solar panels on their homes.

If you sign up, they’ll do a solar assessment to see if your home is a good fit. If so, they’ll connect you with a vetted solar power installer.

The Solarize Virginia program manager, Katie VanLangen, said solar power is a good option for many reasons.

“It will help improve the environment across the board. And, at the end of the day, it has great benefits to your wallet. It can help save you money,” said VanLangen.

The program starts Tuesday, June 15 and runs through Monday, August 30 for families in Roanoke, Salem and Blacksburg.