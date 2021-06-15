Woman recovering after she was pulled from the James River in Amherst County, deputies say

Woman recovering after she was pulled from James River

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A woman is recovering after she was pulled from the James River early Tuesday morning, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they got a phone call about a missing woman just after 8 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found the woman’s car in the area of Monacan Park around 8:18 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found at about 4 a.m. Tuesday after air, water and ground searches by several agencies, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was in stable condition and is currently being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital.