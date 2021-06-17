Historic Masonic Theater and Amphitheater reopen after COVID-19 closure

Alleghany County known for outdoor activities, venues like the Historic Masonic Theater

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – If you’re looking to enjoy a movie or concert this summer, the Historic Masonic Theater and Amphitheater have finally reopened.

The facility closed during the pandemic but is now offering movies every week.

The theater has quite the history!

Originally built as a Mason’s Hall in 1905, over the years it has had several owners and seen many performers, comedians, silent movies and offered other entertainment options.

Eventually, the years of wear and tear took their toll and in the early 2000s, the town of Clifton Force purchased the facility.

In 2009, the Masonic Theatre Preservation Foundation was formed to preserve the theater.

The community was able to raise nearly $7 million and reconstruction began in 2015 and reopened in 2016.

“Our theater is the heart of the community. We’ve always said that we want to be a place for our community to have entertainment, educational programming for our area,” said the executive director of the Masonic Theatre Preservation Foundation Justin Reiter.