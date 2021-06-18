Miss America, former Miss Virginia visits Roanoke ahead of 2021 competition

ROANOKE, Va. – The Miss Virginia competition is back in Roanoke after a four-year-long hiatus. Bringing with it, Miss America, former Miss Virginia and Virginia Tech graduate, Camile Schrier.

Schrier, who was crowned Miss Virginia 2019 met with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Friday. They spoke about the importance of the Miss Virginia competition returning to Roanoke after a four-year-long hiatus in Lynchburg.

“It’s very nice to be back in Roanoke where I used to live and serve as Miss Virginia, and also to be back in the home of Miss Virginia,” said Schrier. “The mayor and I were talking about how wonderful it is to have this back in the Star City and how much it really means to the city, and also to our organization, to continue those traditions here in Roanoke.”

Schrier also studied at Virginia Tech.

The contestants for this year’s Miss Virginia competition also made an appearance out in the community, Friday.

The ladies visited the Kirk Family YMCA to work with children there. The kids performed in a talent show, putting the Miss Virginia contestants into the judges’ seats. Miss Roanoke Valley, Dominga Murray shared how unique the opportunity is getting to visit and work in the area she is representing.

“It’s just really special you know being able to bring this sort of talent and this sort of impact to the Roanoke area. I personally specialize in trying to lower the hunger statistics in the area and so I’m just incredibly proud to have this title,” said Murray.

Murray along with 15 other contestants will be competing in the Miss Virginia Final Competition Saturday night at the Berglund Center.