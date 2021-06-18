PHCC sends letter to State Board of Community Colleges in opposition of changing its name

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Tensions are rising as the debate of a name change continues at Patrick Henry Community College.

The State Board of Community Colleges has now asked the college to change its name twice. In response, the college sent a letter this week saying they’re not backing down.

Patrick Henry is arguing the name comes from the two counties it serves. They also say changing the name would hurt enrollment and cost upwards of $1,000,000, which the state board wouldn’t cover.

The letter says in part, “It is so obvious your board has no understanding of the history of the school’s name, nor does it care to. To date, your only accomplishment has been to bring residents together in disagreement with your mandate.”

Patrick Henry says they still plan to send the board a shortlist of names picked by the community. So far, the community has sent in more than 800 names through an anonymous survey. The board says they have it narrowed down to five.